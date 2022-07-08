Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.55

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

