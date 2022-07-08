Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($72.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SHL opened at €48.38 ($50.40) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €43.20 ($45.00) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($70.48). The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

