Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 53,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 227,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

