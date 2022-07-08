Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 53,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 227,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)
