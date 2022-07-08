Simulations Plus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.04 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $959,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212 in the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.