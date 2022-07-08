SKALE Network Price Reaches $0.0497 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $181.20 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,647,227,671 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

