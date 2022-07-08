SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 2nd

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. SLR Investment has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 283,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.