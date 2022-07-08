SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $463,940.74 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $463,940.74 and $1,199.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00764367 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00033233 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.