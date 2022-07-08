Soluna Holdings, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SLNHP)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Soluna stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. Soluna has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

