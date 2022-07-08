SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $133,089.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $47,507.36 and $133,089.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00120954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00765585 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00033188 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

