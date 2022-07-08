Spartan Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $269,500.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $269,500.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.94 or 0.01233070 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00121845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 110,603,736 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

