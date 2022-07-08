Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

