Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.58). 20,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 128,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.11. The company has a market cap of £151.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,197.95.

About Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

