S&T (ETR:SANT) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.37 ($13.93) and last traded at €13.38 ($13.94). 58,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.87 ($14.45).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.17) target price on S&T in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($29.69) price target on S&T in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on S&T in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

