Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $3.09 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $35.33 million and $11.37 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00014477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004546 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,441,792 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

