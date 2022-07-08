stETH Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.93 or 0.01232260 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00121237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000320 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

