Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.50.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In related news, Director Marnie Smith acquired 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76. Also, Director Ian Robert Currie acquired 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

