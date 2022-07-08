STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.15) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €30.17 ($31.43) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($12.92) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($22.34). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.36.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

