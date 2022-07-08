StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $460,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.