StockNews.com Lowers Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Sell

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 211,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.18. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

