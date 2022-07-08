StockNews.com Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

RPT Realty stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $834.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RPT Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

