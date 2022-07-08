Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,995 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,291 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a PE ratio of 171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.