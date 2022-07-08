Strategic Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $731.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

