Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 30,097 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 660,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 153,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 114,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

