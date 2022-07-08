Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

