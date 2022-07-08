Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 85,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average is $197.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

