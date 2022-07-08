Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,779 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

