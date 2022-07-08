Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the period. SSR Mining makes up approximately 1.0% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SSR Mining worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 23.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 213.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 64,871 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3,592.3% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $7,256,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,870 shares of company stock valued at $692,486 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

