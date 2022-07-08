Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,485 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 54,034 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 65,845 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

