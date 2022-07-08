Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.60 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $177.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.63. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

