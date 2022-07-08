Sun (New) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $63.19 million and $25.37 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00111657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00605873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,830.32 or 0.99978257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

