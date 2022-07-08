Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

