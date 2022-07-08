Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Shares Down 0.9%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

