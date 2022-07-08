Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €107.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €107.00 ($111.46) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($123.96) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($112.50) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($106.25) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €108.30 ($112.81) on Wednesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($76.54). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €108.29.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

