Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.
Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)
