Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 26,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

Tembo Gold Company Profile

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property covering an area of 32 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

