TenUp Price Hits $0.0475 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $679,223.72 and approximately $26,722.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00138048 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,083,669 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

