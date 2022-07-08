Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Increased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

