The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 610,905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $81,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

