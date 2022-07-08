The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 147,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 79,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,548,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

