The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009187 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00208825 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

