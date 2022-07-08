The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Shares of TRV opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

