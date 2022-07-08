THEKEY Hits 1-Day Volume of $182,811.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $607,525.13 and $182,811.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000157 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.