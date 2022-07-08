Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 8800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.38.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

