Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 80,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 185,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.
