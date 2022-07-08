TomoChain Achieves Market Cap of $48.60 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and $4.27 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,953,238 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

