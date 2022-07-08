Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $2,903,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

