Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.98. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.