Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $279.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

