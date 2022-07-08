Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $498.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.59 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $540.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

