Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 12,239 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1,080.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.98 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $70,575.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $859,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,117 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,500 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

