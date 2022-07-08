Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 6,875 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,496,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 511,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,047,008.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

